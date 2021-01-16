Issues persist getting vaccines to nursing homes

(KRON) – The number of people dying in long-term care facilities and assisted living homes is deeply disturbing, and there is a push to make sure this vulnerable population is in the first group to be vaccinated.

However, advocates say this is not happening.

“This really needs to be an all hands on deck response in California, and so far, not getting it,” Mike Dark said.

Mike Dark the Staff Attorney for California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform and member of the California Vaccine Community Advisory Committee tells a chilling story about getting calls at Christmas from those who have loved ones at long-term care facilities dealing with the pandemic.

“Over Christmas, one nurse who had COVID symptoms was tending to 43 residents, all of whom had COVID. The calls I was getting from multiple families of these residents, were people who were sobbing because they knew their loved ones were dying. And there was nowhere to go,” Dark said.

COVID -19 is killing those at assisted living homes and long term care facilities disproportionately.

The CDC puts the death rate at around 40% of all deaths from COVID-19.

“Vaccination is going pretty well in large nursing homes. The problem is that there are more than 7,000 assisted living facilities in California that offer a lower level of care, but serve the same vulnerable adults. Vaccination is making almost no progress in those facilities It’s terribly alarming,” Dark said.

He says the state needs to step in and have more accountability.

“We need to do a better job, informing those there they can get it and how,” Dark said.

While the push to open larger facilities like the Oakland Coliseum may help a section of the population, it is not a solution for those whose who don’t have vehicles and can’t stand in long lines for hours.

He says a solid action plan for those who are the most vulnerable in society needs to be figured out, fast.

“For us, the vaccine is a ray of hope, it would be terrible if we can’t get it to those and thousands continue to die, we go to do something about it,” Dark said.

