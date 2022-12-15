(KRON) — Just 25 months after he was selected with the 31st pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Tyrell Terry announced his retirement from basketball. The former Stanford star explained his decision to retire in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“While I have achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made lifelong friends…I’ve also experienced the darkest times of my life. To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me,” he wrote in part about his experience with basketball.

Terry committed to Stanford as a four-star prospect in 2019. He played one year for the Cardinal, averaging 14.6 points per game before opting to turn professional.

The Dallas Mavericks took Terry with the first pick in the second round of the NBA Draft, but he was released after appearing in just 11 games. He signed with the Memphis Grizzlies the next season and played in two games. Terry said Thursday that they would be the last games of his career.

The 22-year-old said that the sport caused him anxiety, leading to side effects like waking up nauseous and struggling to breathe normally. “I can’t continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with,” he said.

Terry acknowledged that many people will view him as “a bust, a failure, or a waste of talent.” But he expressed his desire to find an identity for himself outside of basketball, which has guided his life from the time he was young.