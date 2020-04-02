‘It is unbelievable’: Not going back to school is especially hard on high school seniors

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Students will not be returning to campus this year, a disappointment for parents, teachers and kids.

Not going back is especially hard on high school seniors missing end of the year milestones.

“It is unbelievable, almost you can’t believe it is happening. I feel like in a couple of weeks I will go back to school but I know it is not happening,” Pratham Gill said.

Going back to campus is not happening and for Antioch High School senior Pratham Gill, it is a hard pill to swallow.

He misses his friends and teachers and the overall atmosphere of school during a hard earned end to high school.

“The people that you see in the hallways everyday,” Gill said.

The biggest disappointment missing prom.

“I know a lot of people who bought prom dresses and they are trying to get their money back,” Gill said.

Students will continue to learn from home but for the class of 2020, staying away from campus hits hard.

If this is what they have to do to slow the spread of COVID-19, then for this senior, missing end of the year milestones is worth it.

“I think all of us in the class of 2020 will remember this like for a while and see how we didnt get that as the class of 2019 or after us, I just hope that if this happens that if a pandemic happens again like this in the future that we have no school we are more prepared,” Gill said.

The Antioch School District did say that all students who qualify will graduate and get a diploma.

Plus, a graduation ceremony will be held at a later date.

