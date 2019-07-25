‘It was scary’: Neighbors hailed as heroes after saving women during Antioch house fire

ANTIOCH (KRON) — People in an Antioch community are being praised for their quick action, one of them being a 14-year-old girl who helped out after a house caught fire on Mission Drive Tuesday night.

“When I walked into the doorway, it was pitch black. I couldn’t see anything. I’m so happy they made it out. It was rough to breathe,” said Mike Wright, who rescued two women from the house fire.

Wright just happened to be driving by his neighbor’s house, when he saw it was on fire.

“It was just full of smoke. I got a good breath of it. It was pretty scary,” he said.

Wright ran inside through the smoke to save two women, one in a wheelchair, the other with a walker, both struggling to make it out.

The rescue was a community effort.

Abigail Reiswig, 14, who didn’t want to show her face, heard what she thought was a loud explosion and also ran across the street to help.

“It was a lot of smoke so yeah, it was scary,” said the 14-year-old. “The smoke was really bad and the fire was starting to spread to the house more.”

When she arrived, she saw the two women outside the house and helped them down this ramp.

“I had to rush them, I was rushing them, trying to, to the other side of the sidewalk because we heard popping noises coming from the house and I was scared it was going to like explode,” she said.

“Honestly as Abby’s dad and her mom, too, we’re really proud of her,” the girl’s dad, Ian Lasater, said.

Wright doesn’t consider himself a hero

“I think the majority of people would do it. I believe that most people are good people and would do that if they had the opportunity. I just got blessed to be there at the right time,” he said.

The family is doing okay and is staying at a relative’s house nearby. The family’s dog also made it out safely.

