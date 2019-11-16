‘It was scary’: Wall crashes near busy road during Cupertino mall demolition

CUPERTINO (KRON) — In the middle of rush hour traffic on Wolfe Road in Cupertino, construction crews worked to tear down Vallco Mall.

One of the walls came crashing down.

The debris sprinked out onto the street Thursday evening.

Cupertino resident Sudha Kasamsetty said, “It was like watching an action movie.”

Another resident, who shot video of the wall coming down, said there was no law enforcement present or any barricades.

“It was scary. It was scary,” Kasamsetty said.

The construction company working on the project said the video — shot by onlooker Mark Yauk — paints a false picture of the activity.

In a statement, the company said:

“While this video and its commentary may look sensational due to the dust and insulation blowout, at no time was there any risk to the public. The wall came down and landed in the zone cleared for it.”

They also told KRON4 two lanes of traffic were shut down next to the area, but video shows cars driving by during the demolition.

“It was debris and insulation and pieces flying in the streets and cars going by,” Yauk said.

The city says they are “taking steps to better control the demolition activity. An inspector is currently on site and working with the property owner’s contractor.”

“I’m not going to come down Wolfe Street, I’ll tell you that much,” said resident Caryl Gorska.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says they didn’t receive any calls for service until about four hours after the wall came down.

They monitored the area, blocked off a lane of traffic and are thankful no one was injured.

