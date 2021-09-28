Italian restaurant Pane e Vino closes doors after 3 decades in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A popular Italian restaurant in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood has closed after three decades in business.

Pane e Vino Trattoria officially closed its doors on August 26, according to a post on the restaurant website.

The statement read:

To our Dearest Customers, Our last day of operation was Thursday, August 26, 2021. We are truly thankful and so fortunate to all our customers who have supported us for the past 30 years. Thank you to the community who embraced us so kindly and for the wonderful memories we created here together. It has been a privilege being part of the ‘Pane e Vino’ family and we thank you all.

Chef Bruno Quercini, who was born in Italy, grew up learning to cook from his mother. He later moved to Miami, Florida to work at the largest catering company in the state.

In 1991, he became the executive chef at Pane e Vino here in San Francisco. It has been ranked as a top Italian restaurant across the Bay Area since then.

With hundreds of reviews on Yelp, Pane e Vino received more raving reviews the day before closing on August 25:

“The best Italian in SF. Too bad they have sold and are moving on! Goodbye my friends and thank you very much for 30 years.”