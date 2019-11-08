Items stolen from Bay Area law enforcement agencies, 2 arrested

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Now under arrest, 35-year-old James Atkins Jr. on suspicion of possession of stolen property and burglary and 28-year-old Ashley Hund for petty theft.

According to Mountain View Police, on Friday, Nov. 1 at 11 p.m., an officer on patrol near the Kohl’s store on Showers Drive, near San Antonio Road became suspicious when he saw a U-Haul truck parked outside the main entrance.

So he stuck around the area to see what would happen.

At the same time, employees inside called police after two people known to steal from the store were spotted inside.

And the officer was right there to catch one of them as they walked out.

“Fortunately, our officers’ gut instinct was spot on,” a woman said. “Resulted in this incredible find.”

One man got away, but Atkins stuck around and told police he was the driver of the U-Haul.

Inside the truck, officers found stolen license plates, and personnel information from other people.

Also, items stolen from a Bay Area law enforcement agencies and state law enforcement agency.

Mountain View Police are not revealing which law enforcement agencies, or when the items were stolen.

Though they did say the agencies knew the items were missing.

No weapons were located, but police found gear that include handcuffs and important paperwork.

“The equipment that was found is used by trained personnel everyday so in the wrong hands that could be a problem,” the woman said.

Hund was spotted on a nearby bench, with stolen goods from Kohl’s, according to police.

And a search of her hotel room with Atkins found meth and other drugs.

Police are in the process of returning the stolen gear to the law enforcement agencies.