‘It’s coming’: Warriors’ Klay Thompson shares message to Dub Nation

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson ties his shoes before the team’s preseason NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — There’s no doubt that Klay Thompson is ready to return to the court for the Golden State Warriors.

Although it’s unclear when that might be, one thing is for certain: Thompson will return to a team with the NBA’s best record, dominating at the top of Western Conference and leading the league in almost every category.

The Warriors this season … without Klay and Wiseman 😳 pic.twitter.com/CEGspCCUcf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2021

After the Warriors advanced to 10-1 following a 123-110 victory over Minnesota, Thompson shared a message to Dub Nation on Thursday.

“Hey DubNation, it’s coming,” he wrote on Instagram. “Just stay patient with me. These black uni’s go hard btw.”

Thompson missed two seasons due to a torn ACL and torn Achilles.

And although it’s been awhile since we’ve seen the Splash Bros in action — Thompson’s hunger and determination is still there.