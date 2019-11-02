‘It’s gut-wrenching’: Residents survey Kincade Fire damage in Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG (KRON) — Out on Faught Road in Windsor, a stand of eucalyptus trees damaged by the Kincade Fire have to be cut down before they fall down on their own.

“Very unstable the roots of been burnt out and for public safety, we had to eradicate these trees that way they don’t fall in personnel or on the powerlines and caused down power lines,” said

While neighboring homes stand empty in the area still under a mandatory evacuation order, there are still signs of life.

A buck surprised the tree cutters and burst out of their way onto the road.

Not far away a handmade sign posted reads thank you first responders.

Many homes in this area were saved.but not all.

Robin Montano Pastran took KRON4’s Maureen Kelly up to survey wreckage off Chalk Hill Road in Healdsburg.

This is all that’s left of her father’s home of 47 years.

She helped the 94-year-old, his caregiver and his dog evacuate to her home in Santa Rosa on Saturday and then evacuate again when her area was evacuated not long after that.

But now they are back at her home.

While they decide where her father will go from there, he’s in the advanced stages of alzheimers and even if they decide to rebuild his home, it will never be the same again.

“I’m thankful that he doesn’t know what’s happened, it’s gut wrenching, it is,” Montano Pastran said.

Montano says her next step is to get boots and gloves and sift through the ashes to see if she can find any family memento that escaped the flames.

“Well anything that we can salvage,” she said. “It doesn’t look like there’s anything to salvage but you never know.”

And while it would be nice to uncover some old photographs, she says she’s really just grateful she and her family are safe.

