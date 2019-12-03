‘It’s heartbreaking’: Dog stolen from car in Castro Valley parking lot

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — A Bay Area family is asking for the public’s help in finding their dog named Rocky.

A thief broke into a car on Friday, snatching a purse and the dog with it.

His owner says he was taken from a Castro Valley Safeway parking lot off East Castro Valley Boulevard.

Rocky’s family believes he’s somewhere in the area, near the Safeway.

They’ve been taking shifts searching for him and handing out flyers ever since he was taken.

They say they’re extra worried about him because he’s sick and needs medication.

“It’s heartbreaking because they are like family and it’s Thanksgiving and the holidays,” said dog owner Angie Maurer. “It’s really hard, really hard.”

Maurer says someone stole her dog rocky Friday night after breaking into her sister’s car, parked right in front of Pho Play in Castro Valley, next to the Safeway.

Rocky’s a Shih Tzu Bichon mix and is only 1-years-old.

“Rocky was in the front seat next to her purse and the culprit, the person that broke the window was parked next to her, but backed in and within minutes, smashed the passenger front window, grabbed the purse and we’re assuming they grabbed rocky as well, because he was gone,” Maurer said.

Maurer said her sister Eileen was watching him while she was out of town for Thanksgiving.

She and Eileen haven’t stopped looking for Rocky since.

“Since then Saturday morning, we heard reports of people spotting him running in the parking lot around 5:30 and 6 o’clock in the morning,” she said. “So we came down and been searching here ever since.”

Maurer believes whoever took him might have brought him back to this area near East Castro Valley Boulevard.

She says he must be found soon before it’s too late.

“He’s sick. He needs medication, even though he’s young, you know, he needs help and we miss him,” she said.

Maurer says many people have joined and helped the search for Rocky.

Based on the Saturday sightings and descriptions, Maurer says she’s confident they saw Rocky and that he’s still in the area.

If you see the dog or have information on Rocky’s whereabouts, please contact the family at (510) 299-9300 or (510) 673-2877.