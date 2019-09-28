‘It’s just hurtful’: Thieves steal from South Bay Boy Scout Troop

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The red trailer belonging to a South Bay Boy Scout Troop is locked up tight after being stolen and cleaned out.

The troop stores their supplies at the Almaden Hills United Methodist Church in San Jose.

“It’s just hurtful,” Pastor Mariellen Yoshino said. “We know it happens, but it’s hurtful.”

Yoshino said they were devastated to learn their storage shed had been broken into early Monday morning.

But it was worse when they discovered thieves had stolen the entire Boy Scout trailer with camping gear, cooking equipment and other important things all in tow.

“We thought we had a more secure place for them and someone knew exactly how to get in, pulled the trailer out and went away,” Yoshino said.

San Jose police found the trailer a few miles away from the church at a homeless encampment on thursday.

All of the supplies were gone but some people were using it as a shelter.

Yoshino said that was also upsetting to learn.

“That breaks my heart all over the place because it means that someone did not have a place to live,” she said.

This was the second time the shed had been struck by burglars in the past few months.

Gardening tools were stolen from another group who also uses the space as storage.

Despite some of these recent crimes — the pastor said the church loves being in the area and being apart of the neighborhood.

“We are sorry that there are people in the world that would steal from a church,” she said. “If you need something let us help you with it.”