SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Looking to veg out with a fellow vegan? Or what if you want to pair up with another pet owner?

Niche dating apps have grown in popularity during the pandemic as daters look for new ways to connect through hyper-specific common interests.

San Francisco matchmaker Kelly Numair works with a dating service called It’s Just Lunch.

She joined KRON4’s Noelle Bellow to discuss this latest dating trend.