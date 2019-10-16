‘It’s really just coincidence’: Two quakes rattle East Bay, Hollister

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is rattling with two significant earthquakes in less than 16 hours.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Pleasant Hill Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, a 4.7 hit near Hollister, just south of the Bay Area.

People across the Bay Area shared videos with KRON4 of their homes shaking.

People across the Bay Area felt the two earthquakes

The earthquakes caused no damage but you can see the shaking and the scaredy cats in home surveillance videos.

Tuesday’s earthquake was felt from Monterey County to san jose even as far north as San Francisco.

Monday’s earthquake rattled homes across the East Bay, San Francisco and in the South Bay.

USGS Geophysicist Brian Kilgore says while similar — the two earthquakes are not connected.

“I think the fact that the two earthquakes were close together in time and magnitude is really coincidence,” he said. “I don’t think there’s really any physical connection between the two – they are pretty far apart and on different faults, so I think it’s really just coincidence.”

He says the Hollister earthquake on Tuesday happened on the San Andreas Fault where an earthquake of this magnitude happens about once a year.

Monday’s earthquake happened between the Concord and Calaveras fault and is also not uncommon.

“This area is no stranger to earthquakes,” Kilgore said.

The Bay Area is just days away from the Loma Prieta earthquake anniversary and Kilgore says these smaller earthquakes are a good reminder to be prepared for the next “big one.”

