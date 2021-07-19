‘It’s the worst feeling’: East Bay mother seeks answers after son was killed at campground

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Pablo mother desperate for answers after her son was murdered.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to not know what happened to your child,” Jade Nelson said.

Her son, 20-year-old Tyler Dickson, was shot and killed in his tent while on a camping trip in Oroville, located in Butte County.

We first told you about this story two weeks ago — Now the victim’s mother spoke exclusively with KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky.

As you can imagine, this is any mother’s worst nightmare. Tyler’s mom, Jade Nelson, says she’s devastated and frustrated.

It’s been over two weeks, yet she still has no new information on her son’s case or who might have killed him.

She describes the whole thing as bizarre and puzzling.

“I just feel like I’m living the same, I’m waking up to the same day over and over and over. I’m like, lost in time. Everything is just, it’ll never be the same,” Nelson said.

Jade Nelson’s world crumbled on July 3rd when she learned her 20-year-old son, Tyler Dickson, was killed while on a camping trip with his girlfriend’s family at the Bidwell Canyon Marina Campground in Oroville over the holiday weekend.

“The last time I talked to him was 10 p.m. and he was out there already, said he just got out of the shower, he’ll call me back. I never talked to him again and then I got another phone call at 5 a.m. saying that something happened to Ty,” Nelson said.

Nelson says she later learned from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office that someone shot and killed her son while he was sleeping in his tent with his girlfriend.

Now, more than two weeks later, she still has no answers or updates about any suspects.

“I’m heartbroken. I need answers. Somebody knows what happened to my child. It was too quiet. I mean it’s a secluded area. There’s no way that somebody doesn’t know what happened,” Nelson said.

Dickson was well-known in the East Bay community for his involvement in sports.

He graduated from El Cerrito High School in 2019 and was the former quarterback of the football team. He had a college football scholarship at Western Colorado University.

“He was a good kid. All he did was go to school, go to football practice and come home every single day,” Nelson said.

Now Nelson says she won’t stop digging for answers until she finds out who took her son’s life.

“I’m not coping but I won’t stop until I get justice for my baby,” Nelson said.

KRON4 reached out to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. They say they haven’t made any arrests and they would not provide us with any updates saying this in an ongoing investigation.