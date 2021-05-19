‘It’s your wish day!’: Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Vallejo boy’s wish

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – “Hi, Leo! Hi! We have a surprise for you! It’s your wish day! Yay! It finally came!”

A young boy fighting cancer in Vallejo finally got his wish today, a brand new hot tub installed in his backyard!

The gift arrived just in time as 8-year-old Leo Costa is currently undergoing his third round of treatment.

“He’s smart. He’s a hard worker, and he’s persevering what he’s been going through,” said Becky Colon Leo’s 2nd-grade teacher.

On Wednesday, surrounded by his family, Leo walked through his house to his backyard to find what he asked for from Make-A-Wish last year.

Three years ago, Leo was diagnosed with Wilms Tumor, a type of kidney cancer.

It has come and gone and has returned. He’s now in his third round of treatment.

“We are a little sad that he’s going to be in treatment again, but I think this is going to be the perfect sort of relief for him because he just, he’s done his first week of chemo so far in his new treatment, and now he’s getting his hot tub. And I know that will be such an important positive thing for him to focus on during his third treatment,” Leo’s mom Livia Costa said.

“It has been a really long journey for him and our whole family, so it’s really a privilege to be able to witness this and be a part of it and see the joy that it is bringing him,” said Leo’s aunt Larissa Campos.