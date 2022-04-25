SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey endorsed Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter Monday night in a series of tweets. Musk reached a deal to buy the social platform for $44 billion earlier Monday.

“Elon is the singular solution I trust,” Dorsey said. “I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. Elon’s goal of creating a platform that us ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one.”

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and one of the world’s richest men, offered to buy all outstanding shares of the company at $54.20 a share on April 14. He has said that his acquisition of Twitter is a way to protect free speech.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said in a statement on Monday.