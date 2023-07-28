(KRON) — Chop Bar in Oakland’s Jack London Square closed its doors permanently earlier this month, KRON4 has learned. The restaurant, which serves New American cuisine, breakfast, brunch and cocktails, according to its Yelp listing, posted a message to its website saying, “Chop Bar is permanently closed! Thank you for the many years of love & support.”

The restaurant closed for good on July 9, according to managing partner Sarah Ryan, who said the decision “was not made lightly.” Ryan said there were many conversations held around how to keep the restaurant running successfully, but ultimately, it was decided that closing it was the best course.

“In the end, we decided that closing would be best to preserve the integrity and memories created by everyone that loved Chop Bar,” Ryan said. “Unfortunately, we could not in good faith allow the level of service of the quality of our product suffer to keep things going.”

Ryan said the restaurant’s chef and entire team “poured their hearts into Chop Bar,” but ultimately, the business wasn’t financially sustainable.

“To put it in so many words; there just weren’t enough butts in seats to sustain financially,” she said.

The possibility of the restaurant reopening is unlikely, according to Ryan, who said, “It’s not a viable option.”

“We’re all disappointed that we couldn’t keep things going for the Oakland community and have nothing but gratitude and love for those who supported us through the years,” she added. “We hope that memory is everlasting for anyone who walked through the Chop Bars doors.”

The restaurant’s owners say they will now divert their focus and energy to running Chop Bar’s sister restaurant Calavera in Uptown Oakland “to its fullest potential.”