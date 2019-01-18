Jacknifed big rig causes large oil spill on Concord freeway Video

CONCORD (KRON) - CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) A jacknifed big rig caused a large oil spill in Concord early Thursday morning.

The big rig jacknifed northbound, just past the Concord Avenue undercrossing.

"He swerved towards the left and into the center divide, hitting the center median wall," said CHP Officer Jason Taylor.

The driver told the CHP he was only going 40 MPH -- well below the 65 MPH limit and 55 MPH limit for semi-trucks.

Officials say this is a HAZMAT situation, with over 90 gallons of fuel spilled possibly into the storm drain.

Fish and Game responded to inspect the storm drains and all lanes of NB-242 at Grant were until the cleanup was completed.

"Slow down," said Taylor. "Be mindful of wet roadway conditions, especially when the rain is coming down hard. Roadways, in some areas may flood."



