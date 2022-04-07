(KRON) – Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by a vote of the United State Senate to the nation’s highest court midday Thursday.

The Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson as the first Black woman sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson’s nomination fulfills a campaign pledge by President Joe Biden to name the first Black woman to the court. Jackson heretofore had been a judge of United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She’d been confirmed to that position in a 53-44 vote.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, had voted for her on that occasion but reversed course when it came to the Supreme Court nomination, saying “her record is overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy.”

But other Republicans, such as Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, decided to vote for Jackson, making it a bipartisan vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said “the president sent us an impressive nominee. She merited robust, thoughtful and lively examination. I thank the members did precisely that. … This is one of the great moments of American history.”

Schumer added that “today, we are taking a giant, bold and important step on the well-trodden path to fulfill our country’s founding promise. It is a great day for Judge Jackson, but an even greater day for America.”