(KRON) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson will be hitting the road this summer and stopping in the Bay Area for the second leg of her Together Again tour.

The five-time Grammy award-winning performer celebrates 50 years in entertainment. The tour will highlight Miss Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums, “The Velvet Rope”, “Janet” and “Rhythm Nation.”

FILE – Singer Janet Jackson performs during the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain, on Nov. 4, 2018. Jackson inserted some youthful spirit into her normally mature concert during a Saturday, June 10, 2023 tour stop in Los Angeles. In a show filled with nostalgic hits, Jackson took a moment to perform her 1993 ballad “Again” alongside the LA Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. Before the 16-member ensemble’s performance with Jackson, the five-time Grammy winner had a brief conversation with an 11-year-old percussionist. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Jackson will begin the tour in Palm Desert, California June 4, also stopping in Chula Vista, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Sacramento. On June 12, Jackson is set to perform at the Chase Center.

Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. The general tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation’s website.

VIP Packages will be available for purchase. VIP Packages may include premium tickets, meet and greet and photo op with Janet Jackson, pre-show VIP lounge, collectible VIP concert ticket and more.

This tour will feature special guest rapper Nelly.