(BCN) — San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum will mark the close of 2023 and welcome 2024 by sounding a 16th-century Japanese bronze bell on Sunday.

Museum visitors will strike the 2,100-pound bell 108 times “to curb the 108 mortal desires that, according to Buddhist belief, torment humankind,” according to the museum.

The annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m.

