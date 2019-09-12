Japanese restaurant, rooftop lounge to come at SF’s Salesforce Transit Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) announced Thursday the approval of a 15-year lease for its space atop the Salesforce Transit Center to JSSK Group, an experiential restaurant management and hospitality venture.

The space will be converted to a Japanese restaurant concept featuring California Japanese Cuisine by acclaimed, award-winning Chef Shotaro “Sho” Kamio and his partner Josh Sigel.

The nearly 5,000 square foot restaurant also features an outdoor rooftop lounge.

“Leasing the iconic rooftop restaurant is a major milestone in our overall retail strategy that aims to bring a diverse mix of businesses to serve our growing neighborhood,” Mark Zabenh, TJPA executive director said.

Kamio’s well-known venture, Lyasare, opened on Fourth Street in Berkeley in 2014.

Although not imported from Japan, Kamio said the restaurant will bring in originality and creativity that will make the concept feel unique yet familiar.

“The dining experience will be as unique and exciting as the space itself,” Kamio said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and we cannot wait to share it with everyone.”

JSSK Group has not yet announced a name for the restaurant nor an opening date.

The addition of the restaurant will mark the 13th business at the transit center.