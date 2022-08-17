NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – Jason Alexander, who was married to pop star Britney Spears for 55 hours in 2004, will be arraigned Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Napa County Superior Court.

Alexander, 40, was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections yesterday after being transferred from the Ventura County jail. Pursuant to an April 2016 warrant, Alexander is being charged with grand theft (exceeding $400) and buying or receiving stolen property, both of which happened Aug. 1, 2015, according to a press release from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Bail is set at $20,000, the press release continues.

Alexander was in Ventura County jail for crashing Spears’ June 9 wedding to Iranian actor Sam Asghari. According to tabloid website TMZ, the new charges are connected to a bracelet theft.

Spears married Alexander at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in January 2004; it was annulled a little more than two days later. The annulment petition stated “Plaintiff Spears lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage,” according to the Associated Press.