SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department used Jaws of Life to extricate the victim of a crash on Thursday, SFFD confirmed in a tweet.

The crash happened at Mount Vernon Avenue and Alemany Boulevard in the Outer Mission. Traffic delays are expected in the area.

“Jaws of life are being used at this moment to rescue the life of a person who’s entrapped in this vehicle,” SFFD Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter said.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.