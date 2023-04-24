(KRON) — East Palo Alto has a new top cop. City officials announced Monday that a veteran member of the East Palo Alto Police Department, Jeff Liu, was picked and appointed as Chief of Police.

“Mr. Liu was selected after an extensive recruitment and selection process involving community members, city staff, and the City Council,” city leaders wrote. “He is best known for ‘leading from the heart,’ and is passionate about the East Palo Alto community, which he refers to as his family.”

Liu has served his entire law enforcement career battling crime in East Palo Alto.

Liu began his career more than two decades ago as a rookie EPAPD police officer in 2000. His assignments included patrol and investigations until his promotion to the rank of sergeant in 2009. Over the next six years, Liu supervised patrol teams.

In 2015, Liu was promoted to commander, and in January 2021, he was promoted again as Interim Chief of Police.

Vice Mayor Antonio Lopez said, “With over 20 years of experience working here in

the City of East Palo Alto, Jeff has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our

residents. His heart, passion, and love for community are qualities that will ensure East

Palo Alto continues to be a shining example of how to ensure the highest levels of safety

while also being mindful of justice and social responsibility.”

In addition to his sworn duties, Liu serves as a board member at California State University East Bay’s Forensic Science Research Center. He is an instructor in the training and development of cadets at police academies throughout the Bay Area. Liu holds a Master of Science degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego.