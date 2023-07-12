SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Wednesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released a one-year impact report highlighting her accomplishments and progress made since she was sworn into office last July.

Jenkins said she focused her first year on standing up for crime victims, fighting for justice in the courtroom by securing convictions, and establishing new units in the office.

“I am extremely proud of the tremendous progress our office has made to advance public safety, re-establish accountability, and provide justice in San Francisco,” Jenkins said. “Our work to make San Francisco safer never ends, but residents and businesses now have a district attorney that is committed to prosecuting crimes and fighting for each of our diverse neighborhoods.”

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks at a news conference in the Hall of Justice on May 18, 2023. (AP Photo /Godofredo A. Vásquez)

In the summer of 2022, Jenkins pledged to shut down open-air drug markets in the Tenderloin. Jenkins also vowed to hold “drug dealers who peddle death” accountable as the city struggled with a fentanyl overdose epidemic.

This summer, open-air drug markets are still operating in the city, fatal fentanyl overdoses are spiking, and the fentanyl epidemic rages on.

KRON4 asked Jenkins on Wednesday, was her pledge an over-promise?

Jenkins answered, “No. I said I would work to close those, and that’s exactly what I have been doing. I don’t in any way believe we will completely eradicate drug dealing. What I do believe is if we work together, and we work diligently at this, we will get to the point where the Tenderloin is livable for families.”

Between July 8, 2022 and July 7, 2023, the District Attorney’s Office filed 819 felony narcotics cases (90% filing rate) compared to 476 cases filed (85% filing rate) for the same time period the previous year.

“We have filed almost doubled the number of cases the prior administration filed in the same period of time. That’s over 800 cases that were filed in my first year,” Jenkins said. Any drug dealer who is linked to a victim’s fatal overdose will be charged with murder, she said.

Jenkins is weathering criticism from families whose loved ones were injured or killed by San Francisco Police Department officers. Families say Jenkins failed to prosecute SFPD officers accused of abusing their authority.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks as SFPD Chief Bill Scott listens on during a news conference on October 31, 2022. (Photo by Justin Sullivan /Getty Images)

Jenkins told KRON4 that she was just following the law in three cases that her office inherited from the previous DA.

“When I reviewed those cases one-by-one, which I took my time to do, it was clear to me that we did not have sufficient evidence to prove that those officers violated the law,” she said.

Jenkins took the same position when she declined to file any charges against a security guard who fatally shot a suspected Walgreens shoplifter, Banko Brown. The security guard, Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, claimed he acted in self-defense. The Banko Brown homicide was the most controversial case Jenkins has faced yet.

Asia Hubbard, ex-girlfriend of Banko Brown, speaks outside City Hall on May 15, 2023 following District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ decision to not prosecute Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony. (Scott Strazzante / San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton described the killing as an “execution.” The shooting was recorded by surveillance cameras inside the Walgreens store. Walton wrote, “I have watched the video several times, Banko Brown was clearly walking backwards, after being thrown to the ground, punched, and abused by the security guard for several seconds. The security guard had the upper hand the entire time.”

Jenkins told KRON4 Wednesday, “I understand how sad it was to see Banko Brown lose his life. That was a very complex legal case.”

The district attorney said she is proud of the work her office has done in the first year. “We are headed in the right direction,” she said. “There is still more work to do.”

Jenkins noted some of her significant achievements, including:

Hired 39 new attorneys with prosecutorial experience. Veteran prosecutors filled a void that was created by exodus of experienced and talented attorneys who left under former DA Chesa Boudin’s administration, according to the current DA. The DA’s office wrote, “New attorneys hired include some of the best legal minds from the Bay Area and beyond. Among the new attorneys hired we have someone who has successfully argued in front of the California Supreme Court, as well as another who prosecuted the … worst mass murder cases in Alameda County.”

Created multiple new units such as the Major Crimes, Vulnerable Victims, and Workers

Rights. The Vulnerable Victims Unit oversees prosecutions of crimes perpetrated against vulnerable victims in sensitive and complex cases such as hate crimes.