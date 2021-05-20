Jeremy Lin posts heartfelt goodbye to NBA

FILE – In this March 28, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors’ Jeremy Lin stands on the court during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will support G League guard Lin and is hopeful of an investigation into what discriminatory act caused Lin to speak out about racism facing Asian Americans. In a heartfelt social media post, Lin didn’t go into specifics about what happened except to reference he had been called “coronavirus” on the court. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Former Santa Cruz Warriors Jeremy Lin hinted at retirement in a tweet posted on Tuesday.

Lin posted what appears to be a farewell to the NBA after he didn’t get a call-up from the NBA G League this season.

The 32-year-old said he gave up a year overseas to go down to the G League, “a move few vets dare make,” he said, stating he knew he was still an NBA player.

“I’m really proud of what I accomplished — I killed it in the G League and objectively showed it being a league leader in all categories a PG should and shooting career-highs across the board,” he wrote.

But he knew something was up when he saw others get contracts, chances and opportunities.

He told himself he needed just one 10-day contract — a chance to get back on the court and prove himself.

“After all that’s how my entire career started — off one chance to prove myself,” he said.

Of course, talking about the 2011-12 season when he unexpectedly led a winning turnaround with the New York Knicks, generating a cultural phenomenon known as “Linsanity”.

But that chance never came for Lin.

“I’m blessed — I’ve had an NBA career beyond my wildest dreams,” he said. “I had the luxury of taking a year to chase a dream without worrying about paying bills.”

And although Lin’s time in the league was cut short, he’s now motivating other Asian American hoopers to dream big.

“I so wish I could have done more on the NBA court to break more barriers — especially now — but you guys got next,” he wrote. “When you get your shot, do NOT hesitate…. when you get your foot in the door, KICK THAT DOOR DOWN. And then bring others up with you.”

After everything, Lin said he has no regrets.

He said he knows he gave it his all and will hold his head high.

As far as his future goes…

“I trust what God has in store for me,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone whose rolled with me on this journey. I love you all.”