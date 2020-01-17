JetBlue to stop services at Oakland airport

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – JetBlue is stopping services in Oakland.
There will no longer be direct flights from Oakland to New York City.
Southwest will be the only carrier offering direct flights between Oakland Long Beach.
Norwegian Air, British Airways, and Level also recently ended services in Oakland.
JetBlue services will cease on April 29.
