BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police officers in the East Bay found a jewelry burglary in progress last week, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

Officers were called to a residence on the 4600 block of Balfour Road, according to a Facebook post, for a report of a burglary in progress.

“The reporting party, who was watching via live feed video surveillance reported someone had broken into the home,” the post stated. “When officers arrived at the residence, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Agustin Martinez of Brentwood, was found hiding right outside of the home.”

Officers located and detained Martinez, the post continued.

“They also found thousands of dollars of jewelry and other items on Martinez, which officers confirmed was stolen from the home,” the post continued.

KRON ON is streaming live

Martinez, who is on probation, was transported to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking after he was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and violating his probation.