(KRON) — A number of valuables were stolen in a residential burglary Tuesday, the Atherton Police Department (APD) said in a news release. In broad daylight, jewelry and cash were among the items taken from a home on De Bell Drive.

Multiple suspects entered the house through an unlocked door and committed the burglary between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Atherton police. A wallet with credit cards and a driver’s license was also stolen.

As of Wednesday evening, there is no description for any of the suspects. APD gave a few tips on ways to help prevent home burglaries:

Lock all doors and windows when you are away from your home. Use your burglary alarm system while you are away from your home. During hours of darkness, keep exterior lights on and use timers to turn interior lights on and off. If possible, install a security camera system which records activity outside of your home. Stop your mail, newspapers and any expected package deliveries while you are on vacation. If you are going on vacation, contact the Atherton Police Department so we can provide extra checks of your home.

De Bell Drive is located approximately two blocks from Menlo-Atherton High School.