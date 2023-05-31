(KRON) — A number of valuables were stolen in a residential burglary Tuesday, the Atherton Police Department (APD) said in a news release. In broad daylight, jewelry and cash were among the items taken from a home on De Bell Drive.
Multiple suspects entered the house through an unlocked door and committed the burglary between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Atherton police. A wallet with credit cards and a driver’s license was also stolen.
As of Wednesday evening, there is no description for any of the suspects. APD gave a few tips on ways to help prevent home burglaries:
- Lock all doors and windows when you are away from your home.
- Use your burglary alarm system while you are away from your home.
- During hours of darkness, keep exterior lights on and use timers to turn interior lights on and off.
- If possible, install a security camera system which records activity outside of your home.
- Stop your mail, newspapers and any expected package deliveries while you are on vacation.
- If you are going on vacation, contact the Atherton Police Department so we can provide extra checks of your home.
De Bell Drive is located approximately two blocks from Menlo-Atherton High School.