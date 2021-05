SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A smash-and-grab at a Chinatown jewelry store in the middle of the day is under investigation.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday near Grant and Washington.

Workers told police three men in their 20’s broke the store’s front window and took off with several pieces of jewelry before running away.

So far there’s no word on how much the stolen items were worth.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.