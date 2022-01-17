Jewelry thieves target elderly victims in Union City: Police

HORIZONTAL – Police car lights for stories with crime, accidents or other emergencies as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ArtOlympic)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Union City are searching for suspects who targeted elderly victims for high-end jewelry.

On Monday, the police department reported that they responded to three incidents on Jan. 13 and 14 that involved elderly victims.

Police say in each incident, the suspects sparked a conversation with the victims and then put costume jewelry on the victims.

According to authorities, the victims denied the jewelry which led to the suspects stealing their more valuable jewelry and watches and leaving behind the costume jewelry.

Two of the victims were 79-years-old and the third was 59 — Officials say the suspects confused them into stealing their jewelry.

Authorities were given descriptions of a man and woman around 30 to 35-years-old.

If you have any information or had a similar exchange with the suspect, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at (510) 675-5207.