SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan told the media on Sunday that Jimmy Garropolo would miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season with a broken foot. But on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there actually is a chance the quarterback returns to the field for the postseason.

According to Schefter, doctors decided Tuesday that Garoppolo does not have a Lisfranc injury and does not need surgery. He said that “if rehab goes smoothly” the signal-caller could be back in 7-8 weeks.

Seven weeks from Garoppolo’s injury would be the second round of the NFL playoffs. The NFC Championship Game is eight weeks from the injury and the Super Bowl is 10.

Garoppolo was injured on the first drive of the 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He was replaced by rookie Brock Purdy, who threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has been injury-plagued in his six years with the 49ers. His 2018 season was cut short by a torn ACL in week 3 and he was limited to six games in 2020 with a high ankle sprain.

Quarterback Trey Lance’s injury in week 2 of the season thrust Garoppolo back into a starting role. The 49ers currently sit atop the NFC West with an 8-4 record.