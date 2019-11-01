Jimmy G leads 49ers to 28-25 victory over Cardinals, team improves to 8-0

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 31: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Az. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers (8-0) remain undefeated following a 28-25 road win over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night.

The Cardinals (3-5-1) wasted no time and were able to score on their first drive.

Penalties haunted San Francisco early in the game, but the Red and Gold bounced back quickly with three TDs of their own.

The 49ers were able to get a touchdown in right before the half to extend the lead to 21-7.

Arizona wasn’t so quick to give up though, Cardinals’ Andy Isabella showed off his speed with an 88-yard touchdown.

The Cards’ topped off the TD with a 2-point conversion, making it a 3-point game.

But the 49ers managed to run the clock down all the way to victory.

A strong performance by Jimmy Garoppolo lead the Niners to victory, along with an expected strong defensive performance.

Jimmy G was 28-37 for 317 yards and 4 TDs.

The Niners are 8-0 for the second time in team history, and have won five straight road wins for the first time since 1997.

The 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks next.