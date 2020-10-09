SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — He’s back, baby!
San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo will start on Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins, according to Head Coach Kyle Shanahan.
Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury during San Francisco’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets.
Nick Mullens took over for the two weeks Jimmy G was out. After Mullens’ completed 25 of 36 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown in his first start of 2020, he had a less impressive game the following week against the Eagles.
Shanahan eventually had to replace him with C.J. Beathard.
The Red and Gold still don’t have their complete roster back, but Jimmy G in the mix certainly makes fans happy.
The Niners will host the Dolphins at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.
- Despite COVID-19 spread among GOP, Senate to begin SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett hearings
- Pelosi announces bill to determine fitness of sitting US presidents
- Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death allowed to live out of state
- Jimmy G returns Sunday for 49ers
- Trump to host ‘very big’ rally Monday