Jimmy G returns Sunday for 49ers

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — He’s back, baby!

San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo will start on Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins, according to Head Coach Kyle Shanahan.

Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury during San Francisco’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

Nick Mullens took over for the two weeks Jimmy G was out. After Mullens’ completed 25 of 36 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown in his first start of 2020, he had a less impressive game the following week against the Eagles.

Shanahan eventually had to replace him with C.J. Beathard.

The Red and Gold still don’t have their complete roster back, but Jimmy G in the mix certainly makes fans happy.

The Niners will host the Dolphins at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.