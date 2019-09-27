Jingle Ball 2019 lineup announced

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The star-studded lineup for the annual Wild 94.9 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One concert was announced Friday.

The lineup for the Sunday, Dec. 8 show at The Masonic will include Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X and Quinn XCII.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, Oct. 11 at noon on iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

This year, the official charity for the Jingle Ball is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, with $1 of every ticket sold to be donated to the nonprofit.

