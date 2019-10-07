Live Now
Jo Koy adds second tour show at Chase Center

Bay Area

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Jo Koy of truTV’s This Functional Family attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Award-winning comedian Joy Koy has added a second Chase Center show to his “Just Kidding World Tour” happening in February.

The second show will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, preceding his first announced tour stop on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Oct. 18 at noon on chasecenter.com.

Koy is currently on the first leg of his “Just Kidding World Tour,” which comes after the release of Netflix special “Comin’ In Hot.”

For more information, visit chasecenter.com.

