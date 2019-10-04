Joe Biden attends fundraisers in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former Vice President Joe Biden made a few stops in the Bay Area on Thursday.

One at Senator Dianne Feinstein’s home in Pacific Heights.

Away from the crush of cameras, Biden whisked into Feinstein’s mansion.

A small group of protesters against the senator’s husband greeted guests outside.

Arrivals included big democratic party supporters , also Mayor London Breed and Mayor Libby Schaff.

His fundraising comes as the president called on another foreign power, this time China, to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

“If it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,” President Donald Trump said.

KRON4’s political analyst Michael Yaki, is alarmed the comments are being made in the open.

“This drives home the point that this president does not understand the balance the oath of office, that does not understand that this is the abuse of power,” Yaki said.

The VP also attended a daytime fundraiser in Palo Alto at a Greek restaurant.

The cheapest ticket cost $1,500.

Guests at the San Francisco event, like David Burwen from Mountain View, didn’t care if the VP responded to the president openly pushing both Ukraine and now China to open investigations into the Bidens.

“We don’t need a government of theater, now it is has gone to all theater and no substance,” Burwen said.

A few people inside took pictures of the event at the senator’s house.

Attendees said he spoke about supporting middle class and climate change.

“They say sleepy Joe but this man was not sleepy, he was serious and alert,” Sarah Hrdy said.

Hrdy came from the Central Valley to hear Biden.

She took notes on all he said.

And said that Biden only made a quick quip about the president’s comments.

“He said ‘the president said my son made a billion dollars in China, gosh I wonder where it is’,” she said.