Joe Biden visits Bay Area on Super Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Joe Biden is the only Democratic presidential candidate spending all of Super Tuesday in California.

Joe Biden is hoping to gather some last-minute support in Oakland Tuesday.

The former Vice President made his first and only stop in Northern California so far on the campaign trail.

“My hopes are high, I think we’re going to do well on Super Tuesday,” Biden said.

Not really taking questions from reporters, he instead chatted with voters and purchased pie at the Buttercup Diner.

Biden aims to edge out poll projected California favorite, Bernie Sanders.

Welcoming Biden to Oakland included a few lawmakers and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who says her being there isn’t an endorsement.

“But I am excited he’s here,” Schaaf said.

Some Biden critics also showed up, including veteran Michael Thurman, who was disheartened by Biden’s vote to authorize the war in Iraq in 2002.

Supporters, confident Biden can close the predicted gap between him and Bernie Sanders.

Biden’s campaign says tonight he’ll be watching Super Tuesday results roll in from Los Angeles.

Latest Posts: