Joe Montana statue vandalized after Monday night 49ers game

SANTA CLARA, CA – AUGUST 17: A general view of the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at Levi’s Stadium on August 17, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A statue of Joe Montana inside a plaza at Levi’s Stadium was vandalized Monday night after the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime.

A spokesman for the team confirmed Wednesday that a suspect in the vandalism was arrested by police shortly after the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Santa Clara Police Department and booked on felony vandalism charges, the team spokesman said.

The team told KRON4 that repairs to the statue are already underway and are expected to be completed prior to the upcoming home game on Sunday.

The statue of the 49ers’ legend is part of “The Catch” art installation at the stadium.

The suspect in the vandalism was identified as 37-year-old Jorge Alberto Lopez.

The man, who was wearing a 49ers sweatshirt at the time of the alleged vandalism, was spotted by a security guard and apprehended until police arrived.

Police believe he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The 49ers lost in overtime to the Seahawks Monday night, marking the team’s first loss of the season.

The Niners are scheduled to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.