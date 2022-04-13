SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Grammy-winning artist John Legend announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon he is supporting San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in his June 7 recall election. Legend said he supported Boudin over two years ago when the district attorney first ran for office.

Legend tweeted to his 13 million followers to vote no in Boudin’s recall election in a couple months.

Boudin’s recall came into question after growing concerns over public safety and criticism of his handling of several high-profile cases. Despite those looking to get Boudin out of office, Legend is not one of them.

Boudin is one of three local district attorneys Legend showed support for in a Twitter thread. Legend also made public endorsements for a number of district attorneys in elections across the country he is paying close attention to, including one in the East Bay and another in Sacramento.

District Attorney Diana Becton, Contra Costa County

Legend is showing support for Diana Becton who is the the first African-American woman district attorney in Contra Costa County. She is also the only African-American district attorney is California.

Becton has been in office since 2017 and is looking to be reelected when votes come in by June 7.

“DA Becton has kept her promise to make real change, transforming the DA’s Office into one that works for all,” Legend said on Twitter.

Alana Matthews, Sacramento County

Alana Matthews is a former prosecutor who is now running in the Sacramento District Attorney race. She has the endorsement of a public figure like Legend who boasts a reach of millions of people.

Matthews’ focus on serious crimes and ending gun violence, according to her website. She is a survivor of domestic abuse and said she knows what victims face — adding that getting guns out of the abusers’ hands will be her priority.

Legend is one of the world’s most well-known artists with over 14 million followers on Instagram — known for hits like “All of Me” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.”

He has 12 Grammy wins and 33 nominations, according to his Grammys page.