John Madden to be honored in public memorial at Oakland Coliseum

A Las Vegas Raiders fan holds a John Madden flag during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A celebration of life for the late John Madden will be held in Oakland on Valentine’s Day.

The event, “One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden” was announced Monday. Tickets are not yet available.

The celebrated NFL coach and broadcaster died last month at the age of 85. He was a legend in the Bay Area and beyond.

FILE – Fox broadcasters Pat Summerall, left, and John Madden stand in the broadcast booth at the Superdome before Super Bowl 36 on Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, the league said. He was 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards providing educational opportunities for children in Oakland, through the Madden Charities, according to a tweet.