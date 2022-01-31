John Madden to be honored in public memorial at Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A celebration of life for the late John Madden will be held in Oakland on Valentine’s Day.
The event, “One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden” was announced Monday. Tickets are not yet available.
The celebrated NFL coach and broadcaster died last month at the age of 85. He was a legend in the Bay Area and beyond.
Proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards providing educational opportunities for children in Oakland, through the Madden Charities, according to a tweet.