Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – For the first time, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine shots went into arms at San Francisco’s City College mass vaccination site.

By day’s end, 1,000 people were expected to get jabbed with the J&J vaccine at the mass vaccination site.

The city’s public health directors say they got 4,800 shots of this newly approved vaccine this week and they are happy to get that third option to help boost supply.

While studies have shown it to be less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine in certain ways, it is 100% effective in the way that counts the most.

“It was tested in multiple countries in the middle of surges when the variance were more prevalent so the overall efficacy of the J&J was 72%. That is still excellent vaccine and the key thing is with regards to death and hospitalizations it was as effective as the other two vaccines. Again all three vaccines are good J&J has some clear advantages we just want people to take the shot that’s offered to them,” Dr. Grant Colfax said.

Those other advantages, fewer people have reported experiencing moderate to severe side effects and it doesn’t have to be frozen making it easier to transport and administer.

It was the only shot being given out at this location on Friday, and those who got it say they had no reservations about the brand of vaccine they received.

UCSF gives out the doses and they are celebrating a milestone — They have now given out 100,000 doses between this site and their Parnassus and Mission Bay campuses.