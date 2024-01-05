SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’ve driven on Guerrero Street between the Mission District and Pacific Heights, you’ve probably passed by a KFC-Taco Bell location throughout the years. That location is no longer open.

The joint KFC-Taco Bell location at 200 Duboce Ave. closed at the end of 2023, a KFC spokesperson said in an email to KRON4. The company called this franchise location’s closure “a normal course of business.”

Here is KFC’s full statement to KRON4 regarding the closure.

One of our franchisees closed this restaurant at the end of last year as a normal course of business. While this is always a difficult decision, we appreciate the patronage of our loyal guests. We look forward to continuing serving our customers at the other KFCs located in the area. KFC spokesperson

It is unknown if both the KFC and Taco Bell closed simultaneously. KFC did not say what date the restaurant closed.

KFC and Taco Bell are owned by the same parent company Yum! Brands, Inc. Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill are the other fast-food chains under that ownership banner.

With the Duboce location’s closure, there are currently five KFC locations in San Francisco.

There is one remaining brick-and-mortar Taco Bell in San Francisco, located at 710 Third St. According to Taco Bell’s website, there is another location at 90 Charter Oak Ave., but that is only for mobile orders and delivery.

Taco Bell did not return KRON4’s inquiry about the closure in time for this report.