SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A week has passed since 14-year-old Joseph Gavin died in a solo vehicle accident making him the first person in San Jose to die this year from a traffic collision.

A girl who was also in the car died at the hospital. Police said the car was speeding, and the teenage boy behind the wheel survived. He has been arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

On Saturday, Gavin’s friends and family held a fundraiser at Lake Cunningham Park. “He was mama’s boy. He was her [his sister] everything, her other half. He was my right hand. He loved everybody and he was funny,” said Felisa Rocha, mother.

Rocha said her son loved the 49ers. He is survived by his parents and seven siblings. Though a week has passed, the Santa Clara County coroner has yet to identify Gavin’s body because it was so badly burned in the fiery crash.

“I just did the DNA yesterday and so they said about two to three weeks I’ll have an answer, which I know that’s my son. He’s not home. I’m just hoping to have him released before the 21st. That’s my birthday and I want to celebrate him, have his services on my birthday just because I want to celebrate him moving forward,” said Rocha.

A GoFundMe was made to help with Joseph Gavin’s funeral arrangements.