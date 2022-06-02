SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Legendary Bay Area rock band Journey will be a part of the pregame festivities ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Lead guitarist Neal Schon will be doing the national anthem prior to the game.

The performance will come minutes before the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Journey is a rock band based in San Francisco. The iconic rock band is known for its hit “Don’t Stop Believin.'”

Schon started the band back in 1972 and is the only member to participate in every album and tour date, according to the band’s website. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Halftime Show

Bay Area rapper P-Lo is set to perform at the halftime show. He’s performed at Chase Center before, including back in January for the Warriors’ Filipino Heritage Night.

Other performances include in-game entertainment by Grace Good who is a circus performer. A live performance will be by the Warriors Dance Team and Jr. Jam Squad.