SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara City Council appointed Jovan D. Grogan on Tuesday to serve as the next city manager.

Grogan is currently the city manager of San Bruno. The Bay Area native has a track record of helping public agencies resolve fiscal challenges and establishing strategic partnerships that benefit local communities.

He previously served as the second-in-command in Berkeley and Concord. He holds a master’s degree in regional planning from Cornell University.

As city manager of Santa Clara, Grogan will also serve as the executive director of the Santa Clara Stadium Authority. Grogan’s appointment will commence on May 1.