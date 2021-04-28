JPMorgan Chase tells employees to make plans for ‘successful return’ to office

**FILE** In this Oct. 15, 2008 file photo, which shows the exterior view of JPMorgan Chase offices in San Francisco. JPMorgan Chase managed to avoid a loss in the fourth quarter, indicating that it is weathering the financial crisis, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009, better than some of the other big banks. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s downtown streets are set to get a bit more crowded with another major employer’s announcement to bring workers back to offices.

JPMorgan Chase set a July deadline to have all U.S.-based employees back in the office “on a consistent rotational schedule,” according to a staff memo reported by Bloomberg.

Offices will be at a 50% capacity limit, so employees will have a remote and in-person rotating schedule. Employees are not required to get a COVID-19 vaccine beforehand.

“With this time frame in mind you should start making any needed arrangements to help with your successful return,” the memos said.

In a March 2021 blog post, JPMorgan’s head of corporate and site services, Ken Litton, said “The workplace should be different on day one in three ways: space, simplicity and sanitation.”

The blog proposed office safety measures like improving air circulation, keeping food and drink out of conference room meetings, and staggering shifts.

The JPMorgan blog also proposed the hybrid schedule of two groups of employees, one coming into the office on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other on-site Thursdays and Fridays.

The U.S. bank has already had frontline employees in its branches, operations and call centers on location throughout the pandemic.

The July timeline follows JPMorgan’s downtown office neighbor, Salesforce, in transitioning out of 100% virtual work.

Salesforce Tower is set to open to its employees in May.

The Tuesday report comes the same day that President Biden announced that the U.S. has administered over 215 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, people do not have full protection until two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. According to the CDC, over 5 million Americans have skipped that vital second shot.

Even so, the U.S. health experts are beginning to relax some COVID-19 safety guidelines with the vaccine progress. This week, the CDC said fully vaccinated Americans can start unmasking outdoors in certain situations.

California has the lowest percent positivity rate in the country, according to Governor Newsom. The state is set to remove its tiered reopening system in June, coinciding with company plans to return to the office.