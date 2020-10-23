Judge decides Scott Peterson’s legal defense for reexamination

MODESTO, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson, a man convicted of killing his wife and their unborn son, is getting a chance to revisit his case and possibly regain some freedom.

In August 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence over alleged juror misconduct during the trial which took place in 2004.

In Modesto on Friday, a judge will look to see if Peterson will be represented by a public defender or his own private attorney for the conviction reexamining.

Legal experts believe there is a slim chance the whole case could be re-tried, however, that could take years from now.

Peterson’s case made international news in the 2000s after the bodies of his missing wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, washed ashore in San Francisco in 2002. Laci was eight months pregnant.

His case was tried in San Mateo County and he has been held in San Quentin State Prison ever since.

Court documents said the trial judge “made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase.”

