Judge denies appeal to stop construction of SF homeless shelter

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Construction on a controversial homeless shelter along the Embarcadero will continue for now.

A judge has ruled against an Emabrcadero neighborhood group that has been trying to stop the project on port property.

The group says the navigation center is bad for the community and taxpayers.

An attorney for the group adds that the city government is being allowed to proceed without getting the necessary approval measures.

Mayor London Breed plans to open 1,000 shelter beds by the end of next year.

